The grandmother of Nahel (17), who was shot dead in France during a traffic check, calls on the country to calm down after several days of rioting. ,,I’m so tired. Those people who are destroying everything now, I tell them to stop! That they don’t destroy the schools and buses”

Grandma Nadia makes her call against the French medium BFMTV. She believes that the rioters here and there in France are ‘using her deceased grandson as a pretext’. That they use Nahel’s death to riot. “They have to stop breaking the shop windows, the schools, the buses. It’s mothers who take the bus.”

Nahel, a boy of Algerian descent, was shot dead by a police officer in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, last Tuesday. That happened after the car in which Nahel was driving was stopped by the police for traffic violations. Police claim the boy then tried to drive away. Videos of the incident seem to prove otherwise. A friend of Nahel’s says his foot slipped off the brake pedal.

The boy's death has sparked anger and riots across France. Things first became restless in Nahel's hometown of Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. Violence soon spread to many other French cities. Many people are angry with the police action and accuse the force of being racist and too aggressive.

The death of Nahel (left) sparked riots in several French cities. © ep



Nadia says she is tired. “It’s over, my daughter has no life left.” She is angry with the 38-year-old officer who shot her grandson, she says. In a fundraising campaign, almost 500,000 euros have already been raised to support the family of the law officer. The action was launched by Jean Messiha, a controversial far-right figure in France. “I feel sick in my heart. But he will be punished like everyone else. I rely on justice,” says the grandmother. “He could have shot him in the leg or arm. This man must pay, just like the people who are now breaking the law and beating up police officers.”

At the same time, she does not want to generalize. She’s mad at that one cop, but not at other cops. “Fortunately they are here.” She repeats her daughter’s words earlier. Nahel’s mother Mounia also said she did not blame the police as a whole for her son’s death, but the one officer who pulled the trigger. He is currently in custody and charged with manslaughter. He has apologized to the family. See also The US State Department refused to make concessions to Russia on security issues

In recent evenings and nights there have been riots and clashes between young people and the police in several French cities. Saturday evening and in the night from Saturday to Sunday, 719 people were arrested in the country. One of the low points occurred in L’Hay-les-Roses, just south of Paris. At the house of the mayor of that place there was arson last night. His wife subsequently broke her leg as she fled with her children.

A message was sprayed on a window of a shop in Marseille during riots. © ANP/EPA



French President Emmanuel Macron will hold another crisis meeting with several members of the government on Sunday evening due to the ongoing riots, the French newspaper reports. Le monde. The meeting will take place at 7.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin and the Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti. Borne and Darmanin also visited L’Hay-les-Roses on Sunday afternoon, where the mayor’s house was set on fire. Darmanin reported on Sunday that another 45,000 officers had been mobilized for the coming night, for the third time in a row. See also More money more problems: Rolls-Royce Specter sold out

Macron was supposed to arrive in Germany on Sunday for a state visit, but the visit has been postponed due to the riots. Macron also held a crisis meeting on Friday about the ongoing unrest. He then returned earlier from Brussels where he was for an EU summit.

French riot police at work in Paris. © REUTERS



Riots also took place in Paris last night. Dozens of rioters were arrested. ©AFP



Police at work in Marseille, Friday 1 July. ©AFP



Violent riots have broken out in several places in France for the fourth consecutive night:

