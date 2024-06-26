Home page World

Valeriia, who was killed in Döbeln, was buried in her hometown in Ukraine. Her father and grandmother remember a fun-loving child.

Döbeln – Nine-year-old Valeriia, who was killed in Saxony, was buried in her hometown of Pavlohrad in eastern Ukraine. Her father, Roman Hudsenko, remembered her in an interview with Ukrainian public television: “She was so full of life in everything. She never had bad days.”

He could hardly believe that his daughter was no longer alive. About 100 people gathered in the grandparents’ yard to say goodbye. Valeriia found her final resting place in the local cemetery.

Valeriia (9) from Döbeln is dead: Grandmother tells of last conversation

Her grandmother, Zhanna, had not seen Valeriia for over two years. She remembered a video conversation she had with her the day before Valeriia disappeared. “She wanted to come home for the holidays and was so happy,” she said.

Valeriia’s tragic death has caused horror throughout GermanyThe girl from Ukraine had sought protection from the Russian war of aggression in Germany with her mother in 2022.

Mourning in eastern Ukraine: Nine-year-old Valeriia was buried in her hometown of Pavlohrad. © Police/Robert Michael/picture alliance/dpa

Valeriia killed: Suspect arrested in Prague – many questions still unanswered

On the morning of June 3, Valeriia set out for school, but never arrived. For days, emergency services searched for her with great effort – helicopters, drones, divers, special dogs and hundreds of police officers were deployed. After just over a week, her body was discovered in the undergrowth of a forest. According to police, she had been the victim of a crime.

Just a few days later, a suspect was arrested in Prague. The man from the Republic of Moldova, who was picked up in a restaurant in the Czech capital, is suspected of murder and manslaughter. A European arrest warrant had been issued against him. He was detained in Prague and an extradition request was made. Despite the arrest, many questions remain unanswered in this case, in particular the motive and background of the crime are still unclear. (moe/dpa)