This year we will once again celebrate Mother’s Day in an unusual way, as many will spend this special date away from their mothers. However, it is possible that some people take advantage of this day to reunite as a family despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Peru He shared, through his social networks, a video of Grandma Norma where she shares some tips to entertain our moms safely and without exposing them to the fearsome virus.

“I’m going to give you some ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day. Send us a gift, don’t forget to say hello by sending us a video and stay where you are (without visits) ”, maintained the curious character faithful to his style.

Likewise, Grandma Norma mentioned that the most important thing for a mother is to know that her entire family is healthy.

“ Mom’s greatest happiness is that all her children are healthy . Happy day to all the mothers of Peru”, Ended in the video that was shared on Facebook.

This initiative is given with the intention that people avoid meeting to greet mother on her day, since this celebration can generate a rebound in cases of contagion and deaths due to COVID-19.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.