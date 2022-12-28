A decision criticized by many but perhaps inevitable. What do you think?

The Christmas has always been considered the holiday to live with the family. Even those who are away for work or by choice usually tend to return to their places of origin during the Christmas holidays to be together with loved ones. The classics Christmas Eve and Christmas dinners they are moments of strong aggregation where everyone meets next to the same table.

This year thanks to the crisis and the increase in prices, preparing dinner has proved to be more expensive than usual. How to solve the problem? A nice 63-year-old woman thought about finding the solution, Caroline Duddridge coming from Great Britain. Caroline has seen fit to have her children and grandchildren pay for the Christmas lunch.

Source: web

A choice criticized by many but which has been around the world for how unusual it is. In fact, the woman asked adults for £15 and her youngest grandchildren £2.50 to eat at the same table on the day of celebration.

The reason was simply to cover Christmas expenses. The woman who lives in Fairwatera district of Cardiff, Wales lost her husband in 2015 and is forced to live on her pension alone.

Source: web

This year, thanks to the increase in costs, he has seen fit to ask for a contribution from his family. “There are some out there who think I’m a little stingy, but my friends think it’s a good idea” – he said.

Source: web

“I told my children: Christmas lunch costs a lot of money, I’m going to provide a little jar where you can put £2 starting in September”. And all of her relatives did not object to this bizarre request.

For them, the important thing was to spend Christmas together without thinking about the costs that the poor lady had to bear. And then apparently the lunch was flawless and perfect.