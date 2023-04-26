Mamaw Ingeborg slides in the chair one last time, then off we go. “Hello, we’re at Tic Tac again,” she says into the camera. She is shooting her new post for the video platform Tiktok, the social network of Generation Z, with a friend. “Mamaw” is a pet name for grandmothers in the USA. Because Inge is 86 years old. After the war, she emigrated from Germany to the United States, newly married to a US soldier. She shares her life story on the @mygermangrandma account.

Her granddaughter Kristyn came up with the idea a good year ago. She wanted to preserve her grandmother’s memories for the family – for a time when Inge would no longer be around. The 27-year-old says she didn’t expect that anyone other than her own relatives might be interested in the videos. She only chose the medium for the sake of simplicity and clarity. She found it too extensive to write down her grandmother’s whole life.

But Mamaw Ingeborg’s introduction post on Tiktok already went viral. Almost 60,000 people now follow her on Tiktok. Individual videos have been clicked millions of times. “Inge”, as she introduces herself to her viewers, receives greetings from all parts of Germany via the comment function. “It’s unbelievable,” says the 86-year-old in an interview about her unexpected fame. “And that at my age!” With almost three million views, the most successful video so far: Inge and her friend Erla, who is also German, wish you health, happiness and contentment in the New Year. And sing with a view of the approaching spring “All the little birds are already here”.

“My grandmother sang these songs to me originally when I was a child” and “The first thing I see after the party is dear,” comment young users of the Inges Videos platform. Above all, Germans and Americans with German ancestors gather under the posts. Inge apparently reminds her of her own grandmothers. Most of them are no longer alive. “I miss my grandma very much and these videos are bringing me comfort,” reads another comment.







“We just fell in love”

Being a substitute grandmother is something like Ingeborg’s recipe for success. And tell of an actually impossible love. As a young woman, she married a soldier in the US Air Force and went to the USA with him after he was stationed in Germany. Around 20,000 German war brides emigrated to the United States with US soldiers alone by 1949. Connections with the formerly hostile occupiers were mostly frowned upon at home. Inge’s family members didn’t think much of their engagement either. “But I didn’t care,” says Inge. “We just fell in love.” And that without even being able to communicate properly with each other.