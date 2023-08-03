Really distressing news comes from New York. A grandmother forgets her 1 year old granddaughter in the car in the sun scorching hot summer. The woman had loaded her into the car as always, to leave her before going to work. But a blackout in her brain made her forget her baby, which unfortunately He did not make it.

The tragedy took place last Monday at New York. A 54-year-old woman had taken her one-year-old granddaughter to kindergarten in Smithtown on Long Island. After he left her she would go to the office to work as usual.

But the woman has forgot to leave the granddaughter in kindergarten. When she got off to go to work, her baby was in the backseat of her car, which quickly got hot. The child died due to heat stroke caused by the high temperatures perceived in the passenger compartment.

About eight hours later, the woman picked up her baby from day care, located on Redwood Lane in Smithtown, when she realized she had left her in her Jeep Cherokee.

This is the reconstruction of the facts by the Suffolk County Police, in a press release taken up by all the media. As soon as she remembered the baby, the baby was taken to the hospital Santa Caterina di Siena Medical Center. But there was nothing for her to do.

I know you will be my guardian angel and I will love you until we meet again baby.

This is the moved message of Jessica Watkins, mother of the little girl, during the wake. Before saying goodbye on Monday morning she had said: “I love you, princess”.

The one-year-old would be the 15th child to die in a car due to the heat.