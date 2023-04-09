A stroke of luck changed the life of an 18-year-old California boy. When the young man received a scratch card from his grandmother, he could not have expected what would happen a few seconds later. When he scratched the ticket he realized he had won a million dollars.

Several American media talk about the news, describing it as “the perfect gift” (and it could not be otherwise, given that “perfect gift” is precisely the name of the lottery). The stroke of luck happened in Turlock, California, where 18-year-old Kaleb Heng was about to go fishing on April 6 when his grandmother gave him the ticket: at which point he scratched and realized he had won.

“My mom was taking me fishing, when I scratched and won we had to pull over with the car. I don’t have a driver’s license yet and I have a million dollars!” the young man told state lottery officials, writes Insider.com. But what will he do with all this money? “I want to put them aside to go to college, but in the meantime I’ll redecorate the house,” assured the young man.