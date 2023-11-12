She is 66 years old, a grandmother, a cancer patient and a world champion of natural bodybuilding in the bikini class. This week, former kindergarten teacher Willie Heuser was back on stage in Las Vegas, wearing high heels and wearing oil. Where it all started for the Dordrecht power gran? Annoyance about sagging skin and pounds that piled on after she turned fifty. “You do it for the compliments, I think.”

