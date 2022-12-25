The heartbreaking story of a 6-year-old boy found dead under the floor of his house: his mother arrested along with her partner

A truly heartbreaking story is the one that has come out in the last few days in the state of Arkansas, in the United States. Officers found a baby of alone 6 years lifeless under the floor of the house, the sister was in very serious condition. Her mother arrested, along with her partner.

A story that upset the whole nation, but above all the grandmother. She the latter asked for theirs custody for about a year, but she hasn’t been able to see them since.

The facts started last year Friday 16th December. In a house located in the community of Moro, in Arkansasin the United States.

The grandmother asked to be able to see her two 8 and 6 year old grandchildren for about a year. However, both her daughter and her partner always made up an excuse. The woman fed up, she decided to ask for the intervention of the police.

The agents did break-in in the house on Friday evening. At first they believed that the nephew was in another house. But it is only later that her mother has confessed a sad truth.

The little one was deceased about 3 months ago and had him buried under the floor of the house. From the first results of the autopsy, it emerged that unfortunately he died of the constant harassment which he has undergone over the years.

The arrest of the mother of the 6-year-old boy found dead under the floor

The 8-year-old older sister is currently located hospitalized in the hospital. His condition is also not very good. He reported several wounds and burnsin many parts of his body.

The mother Ashley Roland and the companion Nathan Bridges at the moment they are under arrest, for the crimes of putting an end to the child’s life, concealing the body and also for what they have done to him in recent years. A friend of the woman, in an interview with a local newspaper, said: