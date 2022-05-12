Mexico.- A few days ago the Mother’s Day in Mexico and several countries, reliving moments of warmth that could not be lived due to the pandemic in previous years. In this framework of celebrations, a young woman went viral on the Tik Tok social network by giving a doll to her 74 year old grandmother, well she he wanted her since he was 8 years old, but because of the hard childhood he lived through, he was never able to buy it.

was the user @Sofitofaneli, a young woman of 20 years of age who shared the tender moment she gave to her grandmother, as she recognized that far from what she could do with this toy, the meaning it had could help her “heal her inner child”.

“I am going to give this princess to my grandmother… You will ask yourself, ´What is a 74-year-old woman going to do with a princess?’ Nothing! The important thing is that she has been waiting for this moment for 66 years and tomorrow it’s the dayThe young woman mentioned while showing part of the process in which she would tell the doll that her grandmother wanted.

The young woman said that when she was younger, her grandmother told her that they had a very difficult childhood, because she started working at a very young age. However, her parents let her save to buy “a sweet or a soft drink”, but she wanted to save that money to buy a doll.

It wasn’t until her grandmother filled the piggy bank that her mother (the young woman’s great-grandmother) told her that she couldn’t afford the irresponsibility that she will spend all that money on toys, and as a result she never got the toy she wanted so badly.

The young woman acknowledged that she thought of all the gift options for her grandmother, but neither flowers nor other objects could equal this that she had prepared with great love, because she pointed out that her grandmother “has given her a lot”, and this was a little of what he could give back.

“I know it’s just a doll, but I know that this will help her heal many wounds from when she was little, and finally be able to heal that inner child”, mentioned.

In a second publication, the young woman shows how her grandmother’s reaction is because the day she had long awaited finally arrived.

The grandmother began to unwrap the gift, and after discovering her granddaughter’s present, her reaction was unmatched, because moved and with tears on her face she recognized that this was the doll she wanted when she was only eight years old and that she told her granddaughter in a history.

“She’s dressed just like me” she exclaimed and after that she hugged her granddaughter whom she thanked with love for giving her this special gift on Mother’s Day.

“Listening to her at the end broke us. We don’t know what our grandparents have experienced, sometimes we just have to listen and give them the love that several didn’t have”commented the young woman in her publication.