An SMS to the wrong number usually ends up nowhere. But in the case of a grandmother and a teenager, it was the beginning of a friendship.

Arizona – It’s a movie-worthy story: what began with a text message to the wrong recipient resulted in a friendship that seven years later still lasts. Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton accidentally crossed paths in 2016. She texted when and where the annual family Thanksgiving dinner would be held. It was supposed to go to her grandson, but reached the teenie Jamal, who was completely unknown to her.

After a brief exchange which Jamal uploaded as screenshots to Twitter, it was realized that he was not Wanda’s grandson. Still, he dared to ask, “May I have a plate anyway?” It paid off because Wanda replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grannies do… feed everyone.”

Holiday tradition: Grandma invites strangers over to the family dinner

Apparently Jamal didn’t need to be told twice and started the 20-minute drive from Tempe to Mesa, where Wanda lives. Since then, the 23-year-old has spent every Thanksgiving with Wanda’s family. Each year he updates his Twitter community on what plans they have this time and whether they’re still partying together – each time his post gets a raving response as many people have been following the heartwarming story for years.

“To answer all your questions, yes the seventh year of Thanksgiving is planned,” Jamal wrote on Twitter on November 22, 2022, adding a photo of him and Wanda, 65.

Unknown becomes family friend because of wrong SMS: The network is enthusiastic

This time, too, numerous users commented enthusiastically on the announcement:

“Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity with this ongoing story of love. Next year I will text an unknown number inviting me to dinner because I am a grandmother now. ❤️❤️”

“The seventh year of crying as soon as these two washed into my timeline.”

“Every year I look forward to seeing them again more than to seeing my family again.”

“I have goosebumps and tears and all kinds of joy in every fiber of my being. That is beautiful. Our world is drowning in hate + war + evil people… this gives me HOPE. God bless you both! ❤️🦃

“I can’t tell you how much it warms my heart when this pops up every year. I’m so glad you’re all so close :)”

Grandma invites strangers to family dinner: Netflix wants to film history

However, Jamal and Wanda don’t just celebrate together on Thanksgiving, the holiday that the Black Friday follows. The duo regularly does things that they’re proud to share on social media. Jamal accompanied Wanda recently when she got her first tattoo.

By the way, Netflix also finds this story ready for film. The streaming giant announced last yearto film the unusual friendship. And all thanks to an SMS to the wrong number.