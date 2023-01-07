The contingency caused by the blockades of streets and highways, as a result of the operation to arrest a high-flying criminal, highlighted two things, one great and the other contemptible.

the despicable was the evidence of might of the outlaws, that they have become so strong that they were able to paralyze all activities in the state of Sinaloa and keep us locked up in our homes for a long time.

the great It was that the Mexican, and specifically the Sinaloan, once again showed his true face, the face of solidarity, of empathy and of his enormous capacity to feel in his own flesh the pain and need of others.

despicable because the government was not able to protect the people who were victims of crime abuse by stripping them of their vehicles to set them on fire on the communication routes, which was unable to foresee and prevent fires and looting of businesses.

Magnificent because citizenship I put aside your indifference, his traditional, “me vale” and left the safety of his home to help those who suffered from hunger and cold.

despicable due to government neglect because there was no one to protect those who due to force majeure had to leave during the operation and they were victims of assaults by petty criminals, protected by the absolute absence of law enforcement.

Magnificent because once again the Mexican gave himself to the needy, opening their homes to those who had to stop their travels, and overcoming their fears, they went to the truck terminals and the rows of stranded vehicles, to support with food and water to those who were powerless, abandoned to their fate.

despicable why the absence of the forces of order was felt, when the citizenry remained locked up and crime set up their camps in the streets, apparently with full rights and enough power to sow terror on the roads.

Magnificent because even though it might seem like a “minor thing” to take a taco or a blanket to the bus terminal or to a highway. It is not, After that simple act, what we Mexicans are, deep down, emerges. We are truly human, we are a hospitable people like few others (I did not dare to say “like none” but I believe so). Mexico is so supportive, that this gives rise to many living believe us naive and take advantage.

despicable because we realize that we are a vulnerable society hurt, hurt, powerless, unable to face a reality that hits us, over and over again.

But far beyond that, the most important thing was the great attitude of solidarity of the people with the people.

For those who doubt the great human quality of Mexicans, it would be enough for him to look out to see him act when a misfortune shakes him and makes him shake off that indifference. Indifference that by force of living it, we come to believe that it is part of ourselves.

Mexico it is great because its people are. But the frustrating thing is that we don’t realize it and we walk the path of mediocrity and indifference.

We are not a mediocre, unproductive, lazy, corrupt and dirty people, no matter how hard we try to believe it.

We are what we saw this Thursday, January 5, we are big Why hide it behind that veil of indifference that has been placed on us in the face of who we really are?

How proud to be Mexican and what a huge commitment it is to really behave as such.

infinite thanks to those who gave luster to our caste of well-born Mexicans. Thanks to those who sheltered, fed and sheltered the needy East January 5 of this year 2023.

Thanks to those who united us with their inner grandeur allowing themselves to be.

Thanks to whom, simply they reached out to their neighbor, no matter how you think, what party you belong to or what language you speak.

Thank you for the lesson, which you once again gave to the world.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thanks