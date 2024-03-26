From now Grandia HD Collectionthe collection that includes the remastered versions of the first two highly appreciated JRPGs of the series, is now also available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One at the price of 39.99 euros. It was previously also released on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, the launch of the game went a bit quiet due to less than stellar marketing. These versions were announced with a trailer about two weeks ago, but which did not specify any release date, which was later added in the description of the same movie. In any case, it is now available and for all long-time fans, as well as novice JRPG lovers, it could be a practically obligatory purchase.

If you are interested, find the Grandia HD Collection PlayStation Store page at this addresswhile reaching the Xbox Store one from here.