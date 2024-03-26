From now Grandia HD Collectionthe collection that includes the remastered versions of the first two highly appreciated JRPGs of the series, is now also available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One at the price of 39.99 euros. It was previously also released on PC and Nintendo Switch.
Unfortunately, the launch of the game went a bit quiet due to less than stellar marketing. These versions were announced with a trailer about two weeks ago, but which did not specify any release date, which was later added in the description of the same movie. In any case, it is now available and for all long-time fans, as well as novice JRPG lovers, it could be a practically obligatory purchase.
If you are interested, find the Grandia HD Collection PlayStation Store page at this addresswhile reaching the Xbox Store one from here.
Two great classics
As mentioned at the beginning, Grandia HD Collection includes the first game of the series, published way back in 1997, and the second chapter in 2000. Both games will offer the same content and experiences as the originals, but all with a series of improvements from a graphic point of viewsuch as higher resolution in high definition and the 16:9 aspect ratio.
If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Grandia HD Collection for Nintendo Switch, where we talked not only about the technical improvements made to the two games, but also why they are still two JRPGs of great value.
