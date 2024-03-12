There is no official announcement yet, but its presence on the respective stores speaks clearly: Grandia HD Collection It looks like it's coming up PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Serieswaiting to know the precise release date and other details.

Launched way back in 2019 on Nintendo Switch and PC, it is a collection by GungHo Entertainment that presents the two chapters of the Japanese RPG series originally released on Sega Saturn and Sega Dreamcast, here in a remastered version.

These are reissues with updated technical elementsin particular regarding the increase in resolution and other features, which you can learn more about by reading our review of Grandia HD Collection based on the PC and Nintendo Switch editions.