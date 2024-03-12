There is no official announcement yet, but its presence on the respective stores speaks clearly: Grandia HD Collection It looks like it's coming up PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Serieswaiting to know the precise release date and other details.
Launched way back in 2019 on Nintendo Switch and PC, it is a collection by GungHo Entertainment that presents the two chapters of the Japanese RPG series originally released on Sega Saturn and Sega Dreamcast, here in a remastered version.
These are reissues with updated technical elementsin particular regarding the increase in resolution and other features, which you can learn more about by reading our review of Grandia HD Collection based on the PC and Nintendo Switch editions.
Meanwhile there are the official pages
Waiting for official communications that also concern the release date precise, we therefore limit ourselves to what we know from the editions released previously, while you can see the PlayStation version already ready on PlayStation Store and the Xbox one inside theXbox Store.
The games essentially follow the original chapters in terms of content, features and story, but with a general restructuring of the graphics brought to high definition.
The improvement therefore mainly concerns the user interface, the sprites of the protagonists, the 3D models and the three-dimensional scenarios, as well as the animated intermission scenes. The dialogues are present in English and Japanese, while the texts can be viewed in English, French and German.
