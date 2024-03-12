GungHo Online Entertainment announced that GRANDIA HD Collection will be coming up soon PlayStation 4 And Xbox One. The collection, which includes the remastered version of the first two chapters of the franchise, will be available on both platforms starting next year March 26.

The game will also be available in a physical edition thanks to the collaboration with Limited Run Gamesand it will be possible pre-order it starting March 15th.

We leave you now with a trailer for this new version of the collection, wishing you a good viewing as always!

GRANDIA HD Collection – Trailer (PS4, XBO)

