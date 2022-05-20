Mexico.- Samples of unconditional love are usually actions that go beyond simple words. This is demonstrated by a Elderly that day by day brings her granddaughter lunch to work as a sign of affection and concern.

This fact was shared by the granddaughter of the man through a short video posted on the Tik Tok social network.

In the images, the grandfather is seen riding a bicycle with a lunch in his hand, until he reaches the parking lot of an establishment where his granddaughter works. The clip struck a chord with some users of the social network, who congratulated her granddaughter for having a grandfather who loves her and cares about her.

The video reads the legend “may grandparents be eternal.” The voice is also heard, which explains that his grandfather gives him advice on what he should and should not eat, and ensures that he always brings him his lunch, because he feels good and fit to do so.

The older adult, with his actions, earned the affection of social network users, who recognized the nobility of the gesture he has towards his granddaughter.

Some of the Tik Tok users left comments such as the following: “it reminded me of when I was in primary and secondary school, my dad used to do the same thing”, “take care of him a lot, I just lost mine and I miss him a lot”.

It may interest you:

A few hours after its publication, the clip exceeded 200,000 likes and received thousands of comments.