A not no instructed to go to take granddaughter to school he came home with the “wrong” girl. L’misunderstanding took place last Thursday at the municipal nursery of the Orciolaia ad Arezzo (Tuscany).

According to the first reconstructions, the elderly man would not only have mistakenly mistaken the two girls, but would have already committed one first mistake by ringing the bell at the nursery, instead of the kindergarten where the granddaughter was. Grandfather would have confused the entrances as being adjacent.

Furthermore, the man would have realized that he had picked up the “wrong” girl once he returned home. The misunderstanding would in fact lasted one half an hour, the time to reach the house, to realize with the other family members that they have “withdrawn” another child and bring her back. Meantime a family member of this child had arrived at the nursery and not finding the daughter called the police. The elder’s real granddaughter, however, one / two years older than the other, was waiting for someone to pick her up at the adjacent nursery school.

The story triggered a disciplinary proceedings on two nursery school staff: the educator and the caretaker. When relatives go to pick up children from school, they must show a power of attorney and be identified. It also appears that the girls have the same name. “The error of the structure has occurred and will be codified by those who did it with the foreseen disciplinary consequences“, Says Deputy Mayor Lucia Tanti who follows the investigations of the Municipality.