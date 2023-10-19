An 18-year-old Dutchman is one of the hostages currently being held by Hamas, the Israeli embassy in The Hague reports. This concerns 18-year-old Ofir Engel, who was kidnapped from a kibbutz on October 7. Ofir’s grandfather, a man with Dutch roots, is in all states. “It is really unbelievable what happened to Ofir. We are in shock,” he told the AD.
