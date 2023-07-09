Benito Juárez, Sonora.- Last Thursday, July 6, it was detained Humberto “N.”, 63 years oldas likely responsible for the crime of Aggravated Equivalent Rape to the detriment of one lessr for reserved identity.

He was captured by elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE).

Humberto is pointed out As the likely responsible of three sex actscommitted during three consecutive days at the end of March of this year, when the victimof 7 years oldwas in his company at a home in the Jecopaco neighborhood of municipality of Benito Juarez, Sonora.

The investigation folder establishes that the defendant allegedly used the trust of the victimbeing this his maternal grandfatherto perpetrate the crimeTherefore, with this knowledge, the actions were initiated by the State Attorney General's Office, achieving his capture on July 6 and his link to the process this Friday, July 7.