Because his grandchildren no longer visited their grandfather often in the last years of his life, he denied them the inheritance. The family dispute goes to court.

London – It is not uncommon for disputes to arise within the family over inheritance. For example, under German inheritance law, children cannot simply be disinherited: every child is entitled to at least a compulsory share. This doesn't exist in England, which is why a grandfather could exclude his grandchildren from his inheritance.

Dispute over inheritance: grandchildren visited grandfather too rarely

The reason is clear: his grandchildren rarely visited the former soldier in the hospital when he had to be treated three times for a lung disease. How Daily Mail reported that the man died in 2020 at the age of 91.

His assets amounted to 500,000 British pounds (about 587,000 euros) and an apartment worth 450,000 pounds (about 529,000 euros). Only his two children were to receive the inheritance. The children of his deceased son were not taken into account and were therefore disinherited.

Family dispute over inheritance: grandfather disinherits his five grandchildren

That sparked a bitter family dispute that went to court. The five granddaughters claimed a third of the assets that would have originally belonged to their late father. Although the assets were initially supposed to be divided among all three children, after the son's death the will was adjusted again in 2018.

Since the then 91-year-old's grandchildren had “only very limited contact” with their grandfather in the last years of his life, he was “disappointed,” the newspaper quoted the deceased's legal representatives as saying. In contrast, the man had a close relationship with his two living children.

“Perceptible dislike”: Judge dismisses grandchild’s lawsuit

Ultimately, the judge dismissed the lawsuit. There is no evidence that the living children “influenced” their father to change the will in their favor. The allegations that the testator was no longer of sound mind were also rejected.

Even before the man's death, there had been repeated arguments, including over a property. There was a “palpable antipathy between the two sides of the family,” quoted The Mirror the legal representative. According to the will, the grandchildren were only left with 50 pounds (around 59 euros) each.

There is no compulsory share in English inheritance law, according to a ruling analysis by the leading legal expert Specialist publisher Beck. Things look different in Germany. If the last wishes of a deceased grandparent were not recorded in a will, legal succession applies. Accordingly, the grandchild takes the place of the parent who has already died. If you want to turn down your inheritance, there are a few things you should keep in mind.