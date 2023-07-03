He didn’t Antonio Capursithe grandfather who has lost his life while in the car with his few months old nephew. They were going on holiday together, but that moment of happiness soon turned into mourning. The man was traveling with his family: their car was involved in an accident on the A14 motorway. He didn’t make it. The 7-month-old grandson was injured.

Antonio Capursi was a 58-year-old grandfather: his first grandchild was born seven months ago. He lived in Lombardy, but had Apulian origins. On Saturday, July 1, he got into the car to go on vacation and return to his hometown of Bisceglie.

Around 6.30, however, fate wanted him to find himself involved with his vehicle in a left on the highway of the sun. The man who had lived in Lodi for a long time suffered the worst and lost his life in the street on his way to his homeland.

With the Antonio Capursi family he had got into the car, on his Suzuki. Suddenly, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the car crashed into the highway’s guard rail, doing several caroms before completely overturning.

When the doctors arrived on site, they could not help but ascertain the death of the 58-year-old man. Rescuers then transported his 7-month-old nephew, who was injured, and the child’s parents to the hospital.

Antonio Capursi unfortunately didn’t make it: he died on the highway

In the accident, the 7-month-old grandson was injured, even if he didn’t suffer any worrying consequences. Together with his parents he was transferred to the Torrette hospital in Ancona, in the Marche region.

Photo source from Pixabay

Their dog was also in the car. After the crash she escaped along the highway and now everyone is looking for her, to bring her back to the family that she will have to face too great a mourning.