What to say when a grandfather finds death for defending his grandson, referee of only 15 years of age, of the insults of an energetic? Andrés Rico, 68, died Monday at the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital in Vigo where he was admitted since December 15, when he was assaulted during a female cadet handball match that was played in the Municipal Pavilion of Villalonga, in Sanxenxo.

Beyond the mourning that handball and Galician sport and Spanish live after knowing the terrible news, it is convenient to read and reflect carefully about the heartbreaking statement published by the Galician Handball Federation:

«Dear Andrés, how unfair, what helplessness, how much indignation … we would love to be able to tell you so many things that we do not know where to start, but what we are clear is that today we are going to say what we have been wanting to say for some time. With the risk of making mistakes, we believe that the most logical thing would be to start with apologies, so first of all: sorry. Sorry for not being able to prevent the fateful event that unfortunately leads us to write these sincere but orphaned words. Sorry to be late; Sorry for not warning and for not having been able to efficiently transmit that without respect nothing makes sense. Sorry for not stopping before, for not turning us from the first conflict in the fight against this scourge; Sorry for not getting more than one to understand that violence is not only a matter of blows. Sorry for not getting those who legislates and regulates, at least intuit that what there is does not arrive. Sorry for not ending some enjoying at the expense of others suffering. Sorry for feeling alone; Sorry for the nonsense that whoever caused your departure still has more to say and continue to make normal life; Sorry for all those people who do not see the problem because they have not touched them closely. Sorry for not being able to prevent your trip. Thank you for allowing us to meet your great and united family; Thank you for being an example and promoting what the handball should sow, thanks for your involvement, for your love; Thanks for sacrificing you to change something that many deny; Thanks for giving the opportunity to break all this. Thank you for being there, Andrés, thanks because we know that although we do not see you in our pavilions, you will always be with us.

Dep friendly, mood and the biggest hug in the world for your family from all the Galician handball.









