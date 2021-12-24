A fire in a 14-storey building in Izhevsk killed two people. This was reported in the department of the Investigative Committee for Udmurtia, reports RIA News…

The department clarified that the fire occurred in the apartment of a Russian house on Nagovitsyna Street.

According to the Investigative Committee, a grandfather and a grandson died in the fire – one of the men was 86 years old, the other – 36 years old. The department began to check, emergency workers are working at the site of the state of emergency.

Earlier, in the village of Kostovo, Voronezh Region, three children were burnt alive in a house. First, rescuers found the bodies of two children, while parsing, they found a third body.