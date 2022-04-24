The Azzurri return from Portugal with a rich haul of 6 medals: in addition to the two gold medals of Daniele and Silvia in the -60 kg and -68 kg, also the two silvers of Crescenzo (-60 kg) and Martina (-84 kg) and two bronzes by Brunori (-55 kg) and Greco (-60 kg)

The positive moment of Italian karate continues and shines also at the second stage of the Premier League circuit which took place over the weekend in Matosinhos. After the excellent results in February at Fujarah’s first round, the Azzurri return from Portugal with the rich haul of six medals: 2 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes. Today’s finals saw Daniele De Vivo and Silvia Semeraro get on the first step of the podium, a close success instead for Angelo Crescenzo and Michela Martina, while third place for Veronica Brunori and Danilo Greco.

ORI – To win the first gold medal of the day was Daniele De Vivo in the 75 kg: the young class of 2003, after an excellent course, proved once again to be the future blue in this category, a position left vacant only for some competitions from the Olympic Luigi Busà. A final, that of De Vivo, which gave the spectacle: clear success on the Azerbaijani hunter Farid Aghayev, who was sent off with 7 seconds from the end after receiving the fourth penalty, when the blue was already maintaining his advantage very well for 1-0. Excellent performance also for Silvia Semeraro who in 68kg found herself in front of the Azerbaijani world champion Irina Zaretska in an eternal challenge destined to repeat itself between two greats of the category. Despite the injury suffered during the heats, Silvia managed the match in the best way, keeping the opponent under pressure from start to finish and leading the referees to judge her superior (hantei 0-0).

SILVER – Unexpected silver for Angelo Crescenzo in the -60 kg. The Grand Winner of the 2021 edition and number 1 in the ranking, failed to impose himself on the Greek Christos-Stefanos Xenos who proved to be up to the final despite being considered by all to be an outsider in the category. After scoring the first point in the first few seconds, the Greek managed the advantage making it impossible for the blue to recover, then defeated 2-0. Same plot for the -84 kg final between Michele Martina and Brian Timmermans. Surprisingly, the Dutchman prevailed and the blue’s attempts to shorten the distance were worthless, despite the various attacks brought to a conclusion (2-1).

BRONZES – Veronica Brunori and Danilo Greco finished their career in the best possible way, with the bronze in the 55 kg and 60 kg respectively. The first got the better of the Luxembourgian Jennifer Warling 3-1, the second over the Moroccan Oussama Edari for refereeing decision (hantei on 0-0). Instead, at the foot of the podium, fifth place, Carola Casale in women’s kata, Alessandra Mangiacapra in 55 kg, Lorenzo Pietromarchi in 75 kg and Andrea Minardi in -84 kg.

April 24 – 10:09 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Grande #Italia #Matosinhos #Premier #League #success #Vivo #Semeraro