Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 11:18

The Civil Police of Paraná arrested a 22-year-old woman suspected of embezzling R$179,000 from her grandfather’s own bank account to use the money in “Jogo do Tigrinho” (Fortune Tiger). The arrest took place last Thursday, 27th, in Jussara, northwest region of the state.

Police say she made 59 withdrawals and transfers using her grandfather’s bank card and account password in the second half of last year. Most of the money was credited to her bank account and used in the online gambling game, according to police information.

The suspect denies the accusations. To the police, the woman denied the crime and said she did not know how the amount would have been credited to her bank account and used in the game. Estadão has not yet managed to contact the young woman’s defense.

According to delegate Carlos Gabriel, the bank branch’s security camera system recorded the suspect making the transfers, which justified the preventive detention.

Fortune Tiger, better known in Brazil as “Jogo do Tigrinho”, is a type of virtual gambling casino that promises quick and easy money. Attempts to scam gamblers are increasingly common.

The 3rd Precinct of the Criminal Investigations Department (Deic) of the São Paulo Civil Police is investigating the actions of criminal organizations behind online casino games. According to the police, there are already more than 500 police reports filed.

The game began to be promoted by digital influencers on their social media pages. To entice followers, the influencers began posting photos and videos simulating quick and easy winnings.

Young digital influencers from five states, including children aged 6 and 7, are being paid to advertise virtual gambling casinos. The case was reported to the Public Ministry of São Paulo on the 17th by the Alana Institute, an organization focused on children’s rights.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, the practice involves alleged crimes against the consumer, against the consumer relationship, against the popular economy, money laundering and criminal misdemeanor for promoting gambling on social networks.

Disorder recognized by WHO

Gambling addiction is a disorder recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). In Brazil, it is estimated that 1% to 1.3% of the population has pathological problems related to the habit. See warning signs:

Increasing need to bet, with increasingly larger amounts;

Mood changes (irritability, agitation or boredom) when trying to interrupt the betting cycle;

Failure to control betting, with repeated and frustrated attempts to kick the habit;

Constant thinking and planning about the next acts of betting;

Anguish, sadness or anxiety when trying to have fun or feel pleasure without gambling;

Unrealistic thinking that you have the ability to “recover losses” with more bets;

Lies: antisocial behavior and denial of the problem, with attempts to minimize the frequency of gambling even to people close to them;

Risky behavior: risks important aspects and relationships in life such as finances, employment, academic progress or romantic relationships in favor of gambling;

Bankruptcy: depends on other sources of income to support the addiction.