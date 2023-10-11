Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Worse than any horror film: A woman from Israel tearfully reports the cruel way in which she was informed of the death of her beloved grandmother.

Nir Oz – Israeli towns on the Gaza border have been under siege by Hamas fighters since the terrorist attacks began on October 7th. They kidnap and kill innocent civilians using brutal methods – one of their victims is a grandmother from Nir Oz, a theater of war just outside the Gaza Strip. Even though her granddaughter’s experience has devastated her, she speaks on Israeli television and shares her disturbing family story.

Israeli mourns the loss of her grandmother: Traumatic video informs her of the torturous murder committed by Hamas

What happened “will stay with us for the rest of our lives,” says Mor Bayder. She was traveling with her mother when she received the terrible news. As she talked, she burst into tears. She goes on to describe angrily: Her aunt called her and asked her to open her grandmother’s Facebook profile. Because her mother was shaking too much, she reached for her own cell phone and was confronted with “the cruelest thing you can imagine.”

Together with her mother, she saw the corpse on the small cell phone screen – “the entire floor was covered in blood,” she describes. They both started screaming when they realized what had happened. The terrorists broke into the grandmother’s house to kill her and used her personal cell phone to film the atrocity. Bayder appears traumatized by the brutal murder. But for the terrorist militia Hamas it has become routine practice: In another case, parents and siblings had to witness the death of their family member first hand.

“Who am I without you?”: Granddaughter writes heartbreaking farewell text

The young Israeli vents her grief for her grandmother – on television and on her private Facebook channel. She was a very special person: “Every morning she cycled to the commune to wash and fold all the clothes of the kibbutz members, and in the afternoon she returned to take care of the garden, which she loved more than anything else loved,” recalls Bayder. Your grandmother loved life. “She is my whole world, the light of my life,” is how she describes the very special relationship with her. “Who am I without you?” she adds desperately. She has lost an important part of her life and in an unbearable way.

Granddaughter bursts into tears in TV interview: Hamas killed her grandmother and posted her body on Facebook. © Screenshot: Channel 13

More and more horrifying Hamas acts are coming to light, including a drone footage showing the result of a massacre during a festival. Civilians live in constant fear.