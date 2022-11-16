The granddaughter of Lyudmila Gurchenko was going to sell the dacha inherited from the artist in the Moscow region

The granddaughter of the Soviet and Russian actress Lyudmila Gurchenko Elena Koroleva was going to get rid of the dacha inherited from her famous grandmother. About the plans of a relative of the artist to sell real estate in the suburbs became known KP.RU.

We are talking about a house in the village of Glagolevo, which went to the Queen after the death of Gurchenko. The building with an area of ​​150 square meters is located on a plot of 10 acres – the only suburban property of the famous actress. When the artist died, the granddaughter rarely visited the dacha.

According to Koroleva’s friend, singer Prokhor Chaliapin, a lack of money forced her to sell her inherited property. The artist clarified that a relative of Gurchenko is raising her daughter alone, and recently she had health problems due to a miscarriage.

Realtor Andrey Kovalev believes that the Queen chose not the best time to sell the cottage and will not be able to earn a lot of money from the transaction. “The house is modest, the site is neglected. Now many are trying to sell their dachas, the market is overcrowded. It is unlikely that Gurchenko’s granddaughter will be able to quickly sell this property. The maximum that you can get for it is 8 million rubles. Maybe even less. Now you can sell it only for a penny, ”the expert explained.

Kovalev admits that the dacha is located in a good area and that everyone remembers Gurchenko. However, the realtor noted that in Russia it is not customary, as in the West, to give fabulous money for the houses of idols. “I would advise Gurchenko’s relatives to rent out the cottage for 20-30 thousand rubles a month for the time being. It is better to wait, ”concluded the specialist.

Earlier, to sell the property, which was inherited from Gurchenko, the Queen was advised by Prokhor Chaliapin’s beloved Olga San. So the woman advised the granddaughter of the famous artist to solve material problems. Before that, it became known that the Queen made a mess in the former apartment of Lyudmila Gurchenko in the center of Moscow.