US internet user Brittany Dalena altered her grandmother’s wedding dress and upset internet users. She showed this video on her TikTok-account.

In the posted footage, the girl demonstrated how her grandmother and mother got married in the aforementioned white maxi dress with a large relief pattern and puffy sleeves. At the same time, she said that, according to tradition, she decided to use the wardrobe item for the celebration, but she wore it not to the wedding, but to its rehearsal, changing the cut.

So, an American woman made a miniskirt and crop top suit out of a dress and showed it to her grandmother in church. In turn, she hugged her granddaughter and shouted, “Oh my God!”

Viewers had their say in the comments section. “I would cry if my granddaughter did this to my wedding dress,” “It was a priceless heirloom, I couldn’t do anything like that,” “Grandma was disappointed but had to pretend she liked it,” “I’m devastated, it looks so cheap now,” “You ruined her wedding dress to make something you can buy for $8 on Shein,” the users said.

In August, the daughter of American model and actress Brooke Shields, Greer Henchy, wore her mother’s wedding dress from 27 years ago to her high school prom.