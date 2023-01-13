Two Spanish passports in a file photograph. Isaac Medina Alcázar (Getty Images)

The Consulate of Spain in Argentina has announced a new deadline for nationalization applications for Argentines who wish to obtain Spanish citizenship. From January 12, there will be regular shifts to start the process to which every child or grandchild of Spaniards who have migrated to the South American country as exiles during the Franco dictatorship is entitled. This power is granted by the recent Democratic Memory Law, popularly known as the Grandchildren Law, which came into force at the end of October 2022. The advantage, unlike similar statutes prior to this legislation, is that applicants will not need to live in Spain to verify fixed residence; may apply for citizenship from Argentine territory.

Who can obtain Spanish citizenship

With the aim of restoring civil rights to the descendants of Spaniards who fled Francoism, the Spanish government has made the citizenship application requirements more flexible in this new law; it has abolished, for example, the age limit for its applicants. In accordance with current legislation, those whose family emigrated between the coup d’état, on July 18, 1936, until the promulgation of the 1978 Constitution will be considered Spaniards. The children of Spanish women married to foreigners prior to the decree are also considered of said Magna Carta.

Rights of the beneficiaries of the Grandchildren Law

Argentine citizens who manage to obtain the Spanish citizenship passport will have the civil rights dictated by the current constitution of the European country. One of the most prominent, based on the interest in migrating to Spain, refers to the labor market: Argentines with Spanish ancestry who benefit from the current Grandchildren Law will be able to apply for employment in Spain and within the Schengen area, which includes 26 countries. of Europe.

Documents and requirements of the Grandchildren Law for the process of Spanish citizenship

The Spanish nationalization process must be carried out at the Spanish Consulate in Argentina. By appointment, the applicant may attend any of the five consular offices in the South American country, located in Buenos AiresCórdoba, Rosario, Mendoza and Bahía Blanca.

The general documents required by the Spanish consulate to obtain citizenship will depend on the following cases:

Children of Spanish emigrants:

Birth certificate of the applicant.

Birth certificate issued by the Spanish civil registry of the father or mother.

Grandchildren of Spanish emigrants: