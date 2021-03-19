A tragic accident occurred in Rhineland-Palatinate. A grandma is fatally wounded while walking with her grandchildren. A 71-year-old had hit her in his car.

War field – A tragic accident now occurred on the edge of a country road in Rhineland-Palatinate. The grandmother of the two children was fatally injured while taking her grandchild, who was just a few months old, and his eleven-year-old sister for a walk. As a police spokesman explains, the 60-year-old was hit by a car while walking, and the stroller was also caught in the impact and thrown through the air.

Tragic accident in Rhineland-Palatinate: Grandma is fatally injured while walking with grandchildren

According to police, a 71-year-old man sat at the wheel of the car. While the baby was unharmed by the impact and was driven to a clinic for surveillance, the woman succumbed to her serious injuries. The eleven-year-old girl was physically unharmed in the accident.

Accident in Kriegsfeld: Police express suspicion about the cause of the accident – grandchildren physically unharmed

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear, but the 71-year-old has probably violated the right-hand drive law. The three were therefore on the left side of the road as seen from him, the police said. A crisis intervention team is

been called to the accident site in the Donnersbergkreis about 50 kilometers south of Mainz, said the police spokesman. Such a team takes care of psychologically traumatizing accidents. As is customary in fatal accidents, investigations into the suspicion of negligent homicide were initiated against the man.

