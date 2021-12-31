Juan Ignacio Martínez has practically ruled out Nieto for this Sunday’s game against Mirandés, who had a nasal septum operated on Tuesday 21: “His participation is at the expense of the mask. They have taken all the measures, but my assessment is that we are very fair so that it arrives on time ”. A loss that would be added to that of Chavarría, positive for COVID, so the coach has hinted that Clemente will occupy the left back in the first game of 2022: “I ask for health and sports to be among the first six in the month May to play that playoff we want so much ”.

– How is Nieto after that nasal septum operation? Will you be able to play?

– Your participation is at the expense of the mask. They have taken all the measures and we are talking about very hasty times for this game. He is eager, but in a contact sport like ours… With the protection of the mask I think he could play, but my assessment is that we are very fair so that he arrives on time.

– Without Chavarría and with Nieto practically ruled out, is it Clemente’s turn on the left side?

– It is one of our options. I have spoken with him and the truth is that he has been training all year very well. He has only played the two Cup games and a few sporadic minutes in the League, but being a central defender he can play perfectly on the left side. It is a possibility within other variants that we have in the team, but it is true that that option passes through my head.

– Regardless of who plays on the left back, you have to start the year well, right?

– That is the reality. The sensations have to be through winning, but they will think of Miranda and all the teams. We left with a bad taste in our mouths with the last game and we have that intention. We have been very lucky in our return to training because we see how football is right now and the number of teams that there are with several positives. Let’s touch wood, since we are all well except for Chavarría, to whom we have brought material so that he can train at home and he is in that great aspect, but the protocols are what they are right now.

– How important would victory in Miranda be?

– A lot because we are a bit short of the first lap. With 26 points it is very poor, but if we had finished with 29 we would see it differently. With that intention we go. We know that Anduva is a difficult field, that the Mirandés kids play football very well and that it is a team that plays games very long because in the last minutes they are scoring goals. We must have a lot of attention in all those fractions of the party.

– How difficult is the preparation of a match not knowing which players the rival has?

-Whoever plays they will go with their motivation. We don’t know the players they can’t count on, but they have a sufficient squad. That is why the party is not at risk at this time. The utmost respect for rivals, but Real Zaragoza has to be the Real Zaragoza that we all want. A Real Zaragoza that is going for the games, very focused and that cannot concede the goals that we have received in the last games. Our defensive strength is what will give us success. It has always been said that the one who controls the two areas has a lot of gains and we have not controlled in the last games the one in which we were strong. In addition, we have conceded those goals by running backwards. There are teams that play the opponent’s error and we must be intelligent and we cannot be constantly making mistakes. We must be focused and be aware that in football everything passes through your goal and from there grow in games.

– The balance of Mirandés in Anduva is four victories, two draws and five defeats. It does not seem the most complicated field to return to the path of triumph …

– The games that have lost, except for some specific exceptions, should be seen. It is a team that from the center of the field forward has a lot of goals, with loaned players who are very hungry to be footballers. It also has its weaknesses and we must dominate our area and take advantage of the options that our rival gives us.

– Do you expect any movement in the market?

-We don’t have any tokens right now. If there is a player who is not happy and wants to leave … Last year Peybernes, Alegría and Sanabria gave us a lot, but it was the bulk of the squad who achieved the goal. Whoever comes, if a player comes, can help us, but those of us who are here right now are the ones who have to achieve the goal.

– What do you ask of 2022?

– We always talk about health and it seems like a great topic, but it is essential. Right now there is a great spread of the virus and the question is when will it be my turn, since no one is made of iron. You are always with that psychosis because you come here every day, you have to take the test and you are waiting for the result. So hopefully they hit the key this year and this virus disappears. And in sports, be among the first six in the month of May to play that playoff that we want so much.