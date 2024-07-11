Audible, an Amazon platform that operates in the production and distribution of audio content, launches a new initiative with the “Grand Tour d’Italia” project. Audible offers a selection of audiobooks and podcasts dedicated to the beauties of the Italian territory, narrated by famous voices such as Vinicio Marchioni, Michela Murgia, Gianrico Carofiglio and Massimo Popolizio. Milan is the protagonist with works such as “Corpi Minori” by Jonathan Bazzi, read by Pietro Turano, which explores the difficulties of living in a place where nothing seems to happen. In “La stagione bella” by Francesco Carofiglio, the author himself tells the story of Viola, a creator of fragrances who heals memory through smells. Laura Baldassarri lends her voice to “Le cose che ci salvano” by Lorenza Gentile, set on the Navigli, telling the life of Gea, a young woman who believes in recycling and the rebirth of objects.

The lagoon city inspires audiobooks such as “Death in Venice” by Thomas Mann, narrated by Massimo Popolizio, and “Why I Start from the End” by Ginevra Lamberti, read by Alice Pagotto. The latter offers a modern vision of Venice through the eyes of a young landlady. Parma comes to life through “La Certosa di Parma” by Stendhal, narrated by Riccardo Lombardo, and “Crac! The Story of the Parmalat Case” told by Pablo Trincia and David Chierchini, which explores one of Italy’s biggest financial scandals. Tuscany is the setting for “Giallo in Versilia” by Paolo Giannotti, read by Oliviero Corbetta, and “I fratelli Michelangelo” by Vanni Santoni, with multiple voices including Lucia Valenti and Gigi Scribani.

Rome is explored through crime stories such as “Mala” by Francesca Fagnani, narrated by Roberta Mattei, and “La città dei vivi” by Nicola Lagioia, read by Vinicio Marchioni. The podcast “Troppe Verità” investigates the murder of vice-brigadiere Mario Cerciello Rega. Naples and its islands are the backdrop to masterpieces such as “Il vecchio al mare” by Domenico Starnone, read by Aldo Stella, and “L’isola di Arturo” by Elsa Morante, narrated by Iaia Forte. “Nostalgia” by Ermanno Rea, read by Alberto Onofrietti, tells the story of a man’s return to his roots after decades spent abroad. Salento and Bari are the protagonists with “Tutto il bello che ci aspetta” by Lorenza Gentile, read by Laura Baldassarre, and “L’orizzonte della notte” by Gianrico Carofiglio, read by the author himself.

In Sicily, the voices of Donatella Finocchiaro and Viola Graziosi narrate respectively “The Art of Joy” by Goliarda Sapienza and “Hidden Heart” by Ferzan Ozpetek, concluding with “Velvet Boots” by Giuseppina Torregrossa, read by Alice Torriani. Sardinia is represented by “Marianna Sirca” by Grazia Deledda, read by Rosa Diletta Rossi, and “Accabadora” by Michela Murgia, narrated by the author herself. Audible thus offers an audioliterary journey through Italy, enriching travel experiences with stories, characters and narratives that bring to life the beauties of the Bel Paese in a new way.