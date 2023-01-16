Jeremy Clarkson’s hateful column is costing him dear, it seems.

Jeremy Clarkson never hides his opinion under car seats or back seats. He grew up with that, but nowadays it only takes one wrong comment or you lose your job. That seems to be the case now.

Clarkson was recently discredited again after he wrote a column about Meghan Markle. If you read between the lines, you could tell he wasn’t a fan. He dreamed of a “Walk of Shame,” where Meghan has to walk naked down the street while being pelted with feces.

This did not go down well with many people, whether or not they had seen Game of Thrones. Prince Harry was also ‘not amused’. And he’s already having such a hard time… In an interview, Harry called Jezza’s column “hurtful and mean to my wife.” He also broadens it: according to the prince, this encourages people to misogynistic behavior.

Jeremy Clarkson is now gone deep into the dust, but it seems that the stocking is not over yet. Variety has learned that Amazon Prime wants to cut ties with Clarkson. That would mean the end of both The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm.

According to Variety, the third season of Clarkson’s Farm is still being completed and there will be four more specials of The Grand Tour. It is therefore not the case that the plug is abruptly pulled everywhere. Amazon Prime hasn’t said anything yet, but Variety’s story sounds plausible. People have been canceled for less.

Although Clarkson now looks 80+, he’s only 62. So he hasn’t reached retirement age yet, but maybe now is a good time to get behind the geraniums. Or he will make a car program somewhere else with Hammond and May. That is of course also possible.

