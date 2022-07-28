Grand Theft Auto 6 will include a female lead among the playable characters, according to a report by

Bloomberg

which cites sources inside Rockstar Games. The new character will be a criminal of Latin American origins, and will be one of the two protagonists of a story directly inspired by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. The developers will be more careful than in the past in avoiding offensive situations, texts and jokes for ethnic, religious and sexual minorities. The map will be a reproduction of Miami and the surrounding areas, although in the initial plans for GTA6 we were talking about an extremely vaster explorable territory that would have touched both the north and the south of the Americas. There should be more internals in the final game than in the past, and Rockstar intends not to burden development and rather release new content over time that expands the map and story. In fact, in recent months, the development studio has decided to restructure its internal organization to avoid work flows that are too burdensome for the staff, with the inclusion of benefits for employees that include mental health support and more flexible hours to guarantee more time free. The game will not be out anytime soon – it is expected that at least another two years of development will be required.