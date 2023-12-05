Today, public excitement about a game release can be measured in different ways. Pre-orders are the perfect example, but when this is not yet available, you just have to go to YouTube to see the number of people who are aware of something. Thus, It has been revealed that the revelation of Grand Theft Auto VI has set a new record on this site.

In less than 24 hours, the trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI has reached 77 million views on YouTube, becoming the non-musical video that has achieved the most views during its first day. Previously, the record holder was Mr. Beast, who reached 46 million views for one of his videos in just one day.

However, BTS currently holds the record for the most views on a video overall during the first 24 hours, this with more than 108 million views on its first day. Although there are still a couple of hours until the 24 hours are up, it is very likely that the revelation of Grand Theft Auto VI I couldn’t take this achievement away from the South Korean band.

In this way, it is clear that Grand Theft Auto VI It is one of the most anticipated games for the future. During his revelation, Rockstar also confirmed that this installment will arrive on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at some point in 2025. At the moment there is no information on a PC version, although it is very likely that this will happen at a later date.

Let us remember that Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development for many years, to the extent that it has suffered from multiple leaks before its official revelation. We must not forget that in 2022 a series of vines began to emerge that gave us an idea of ​​the type of game that was in production. Since then, multiple rumors and reports revealed many details about this installment.

It wasn’t until a few weeks that Rockstar finally confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto VI, and announced that its revelation would take place today, December 5. However, one day before, A leak of the trailer forced the company to advance its plans, and share the official trailer hours earlier than expected.

This first preview confirmed many of the previous rumors and reports. To begin, the adventure will take us once again to the city of Vice City, a fictional version of Miami. Similarly, Here we find two protagonists, who will have a relationship similar to Bonnie and Clyde. Finally, Grand Theft Auto VI It will take place in a contemporary context, with elements like TikTok being an important part of the culture that we will be able to explore.

However, there are still multiple elements that have not been confirmed, such as the size of the map, the expansions focused on the story, and the fact that the protagonist would have a child. Considering that there are still two years to see Grand Theft Auto VI in our hands, There is plenty of time for Rockstar to release more information about this title.

We remind you that Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at some point in 2025. On related topics, these are the reasons why GTA VI would arrive on Switch 2. Likewise, you can see the first trailer for this game here.

Editor’s Note:

Many people are aware of GTA VI, and this should not be a surprise. The GTA series has become one of the greatest representatives of video games in popular culture, and it is good to see that the general public is also reacting positively to this new installment.

