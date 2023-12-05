Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in 2025, Rockstar Games has announced. The first trailer, which includes the song “Love is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, has also been released. “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what is possible in highly immersive, story-driven open world experiences,” Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players around the world.” Here’s a brief overview of the game, via Rockstar Games: “Grand Theft Auto VI takes place in the state of Leonidas, among the neon-lit streets of Vice City and beyond, in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.” .

Recently, some enthusiasts assembled a preliminary map of the game based on video snippets leaked online. This map, according to estimates, seems to promise a game area triple that of Grand Theft Auto V, a sign of an ambitious evolution for the famous franchise. The map, the result of the meticulous work of the GTA mapping community and disseminated on X/Twitter by Jason of Gta 6 2.0, was created using the coordinates that appeared in the leaked videos to calculate the distances between various points of interest.