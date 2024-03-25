The wait around the release of Grand Theft Auto VI is frantic, and probably no game has ever been so awaited and desired by such a wide audience of gamers and beyond. After the news of the request for remote Rockstar Games employees to return to the office which seemed to herald an acceleration in the development of the game, today an indiscretion on Kotaku, coming from sources familiar with the development process, seems to lead to the assessment that GTA 6 it may miss the 2025 release window and slip to 2026.

During its last earnings report, Take-Two forecast revenue of $8 billion for fiscal 2025, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. However, that information was recently corrected: the $8 billion forecast of dollars was reduced to 7 billion. The review has fueled theories that suggest a possible postponement of the launch of GTA VI to fiscal 2026, pushing its release to April 2025 or beyond and the latest rumors seem to confirm this.

At the moment the Take Two Interactive stock is suffering a sharp decline of almost 6 percentage points.