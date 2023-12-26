If anything has become clear in recent years, it's that Rockstar needs better security. Not only this year was the reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of time, but last year we saw more than 100 GB of confidential information from the study circulate on the internet. Now, It was recently revealed that the source code of GTA V has been completely leaked.

During the last few days, multiple reports have stated that the source code of Grand Theft Auto V has leaked. Although during last year's massive leak we saw a couple of information related to this topic, this time we are talking about the complete code. Along with this, it has been mentioned that Python code GTA VI and all files related to Bully 2 They have suffered the same fate.

The original leak last year was made by a teenager, who sold this information behind closed doors, but now someone has shared it for the general public. Although at the moment there is no official statement from Rockstar, it is very likely that the studio is not happy with the way in which its security has been violated.

With the source code available to the general public, GTA V can be hacked at any time. Although some might think that this does not matter much with the sixth installment on the way, this title is still one of the most popular games of the moment, and having this information available to anyone could have negative consequences for the experience in general, not to mention the studio itself.

Likewise, the leaked documents include the preliminary map of the game, RAGE engine files and a couple of references to GTA VI that were discarded for the final game. As if that were not enough, there is also information related to Bully 2, a sequel that fans have wanted to see for years, but it simply has not materialized.

A point that draws a lot of attention is that the leaked information has references to Grand Theft Auto VIwhich would mean that Rockstar had the intention of releasing this installment beforebut the focus on GTA Online and other projects could well have been an impediment to giving us this title a couple of years ago.

Undoubtedly, leaks have become more and more common. Not only has Rockstar suffered from a security breach, but studios like Insomniac Games have also had a series of problems. Some of these vary in the amount of information that goes out to the public, but at the end of the day, it all ends up affecting the studio's reputation and morale.

We just have to see how Rockstar Games will react to this new leak., and if they have some kind of plan to prevent future attacks and security breaches, or if they will limit themselves to only taking action once criminal acts are carried out. Likewise, it is unknown if this will have any kind of impact on the development of his next game. On related topics, the hacker GTA VI receives sentence. Similarly, GTA V and more games are coming to PlayStation Plus.

Editor's Note:

This is a serious problem facing the industry right now. These types of leaks and security breaches cannot continue to happen. It is one thing to discover advertising ahead of time, or to read between the lines of an interview, and another to commit a crime to obtain private information. I hope companies improve their security in the future.

Via: Insider Gaming