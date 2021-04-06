We have entered the month of April and with it we have entered a new month of opportunities for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. A month in which speculation has returned to name many candidates, but now everything is clearer with official confirmation from Microsoft. And with that, we now know that Grand Theft Auto V returns to Xbox Game Pass with other games for April 2021.

It is true that it is the first batch of games that will arrive in the current month of April to the Microsoft subscription service, where we would highlight the return of the success of Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto V, reaching both console and mobile devices via xCloud. A really extraordinary news that this game returns, adding other titles such as MLB The Show 21, Zombie Army 4 or the inclusion of NHL 21 to EA Access, thus reaching subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

But the most important thing may be to know the dates on which each of these games will reach the subscription service. A consignment that has as first date to take into account next April 8. From there, we find other very interesting titles such as Rain on Your Parade and, exclusively for PC, Pathway on April 15.

Grand theft auto v (Cloud and Xbox Consoles) – April 8

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Xbox Consoles and PC) – April 8

Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) – April 8

Rush: A Disney / Pixar Adventure (Cloud) – April 8

NHL 21 (Xbox Consoles) EA Play – April 12

Rain on your parade (Cloud, Xbox Consoles and PC) April 15

Pathway (PC) ID @ Xbox – April 15

As you can see, there is scope for more games to arrive in April 2021, making news today that Grand Theft Auto V returns to Xbox Game Pass with other games for April 2021. It is being a really productive month of April, because to the Spring Offers of 2021 that started on April 2, more games with discount have been added today through the Offers with Gold and Featured Offers of the week. All this allows the Xbox community, be it console, PC or mobile, to enjoy a catalog full of wonderful experiences.

In addition, everything indicates that iOS device users, including PCs, they will be able to enjoy xCloud soon. We tell you how you can download and run the application that gives access to the beta and that was leaked this past weekend.

