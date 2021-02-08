When the day comes when you can say that Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 140 million copiesThere is no doubt that this game, originally released in 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, is perhaps the most successful that Rockstar and Take Two have released. During its latest financial earnings presentation, Take Two revealed that GTA V has now sold over 140 million copies, a number that will likely only continue to grow when the game receives its upgraded version for next-gen consoles later this year.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to receive a regular stream of updates for its GTA Online mode. In December, Rockstar released the major Cayo Perico Heist update, which introduced a new island location, a new nightclub, new vehicles and weapons, and more. GTA Online is undoubtedly a big reason why Grand Theft Auto V has sold out. With these results it is not surprising that Rockstar is giving away new content for its games.

Despite being over seven years old at the moment, 2020 was the best year of GTA V since its launch. Take Two said that more copies of Grand Theft Auto V were sold last year than any other year since 2013. Recurring consumer spending (Take Two’s terminology for microtransactions) for Grand Theft Auto Online grew 28% year-over-year, beating the company’s forecast for the third quarter.

According to Take Two, the online mode had more players in each month and throughout the 2020 calendar than in any other year since its launch. Although Grand Theft Auto V has sold so many copies, it was not Rockstar’s only success. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold more than 36 million units.