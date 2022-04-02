Rockstar Games announced that physical editions of GTAV for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S will be available from April 12 at a price of $ 39.99. It will still be cheaper to buy digital editions of the blockbuster with more than 100 million copies sold, which currently cost € 9.99 on PlayStation and € 19.99 on Xbox, until June 14. After this date, prices between disc and digital editions will be the same price. The game is currently discounted 75 percent on Sony consoles and 50 percent on Microsoft hardware, and GTA Online it can be downloaded for free by all PS Plus subscribers, while on Xbox Series it costs (alone) 9.99 euros. After June 14, all editions will be sold at the same price, 39.99 eurosAnd GTA Online standalone will cost 19.99 euros. Rockstar Games also recently announced a premium subscription service for GTA Online, which at a cost of 5.99 euros per month will offer various bonuses and extra content. In addition to the microtransactions already present in the game, therefore, GTA + subscribers will get substantial benefits such as the monthly credit of GTA $ 500,000 directly to the Maze Bank account.