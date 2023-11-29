













Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will be free on Netflix and you can download it this way









That’s right, anyone who has a Netflix subscription will be able to download Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that comes with the games that marked the era: GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA: Andreas. It is worth noting that the titles can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the game catalog of this streaming service now consists of 80 titles that range from certainly casual options to pass the time to video games that also came out on console such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Whether you have played the old GTA trilogy that shined in the era of the PS2, Xbox and Game Cube or, failing that, you enjoyed its remasters, now you can take the experience of these titles everywhere.

What are the games that come in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that will be on Netflix?

The games that come in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Technically, it is the trio that defined the direction that open-world video games would have that would arrive both in the PS2, Xbox and Game Cube generation and those that would come out on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The great thing about each installment is that GTA III gave you a “current” trip to the early 2000s and then, in GTA: Vice City, you travel through the 80s with all the clichés of that time. Right at the end, with San Andreas we take on the role of CJ in a very controversial 90’s that we will never forget.

Are you excited about the release of the Grand Theft Auto games on Netflix?

