Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Remastered Coming Soon. A few days ago, through the GTA forums, specifically on the topic of speculation of the next DLC Mk X for GTA Online, some of the best known leakers, have speculated and published interesting information discussing through the thread. Starting from Mach1bud who wrote “soon.” Thus began the discussion between the various leakers.

In general, the conclusions about the existence of a Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Remastered are nothing more than speculation, as is the name itself. But it is not the first time that something like this has been discussed. There was also leaked an RDR Remastered. The truth is that this time there are no Amazon captures, but only speculation based on things like the publication by another leaker of three GTA Online cards that alluded to three important dates: 2001/2002/2004, the respective dates launch of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.

As we all know, GTA 6 is certainly in the works right now, although we don’t know much about what it will be like in the future. It could be an episodic game, as some reports confirm, or it could be set in a totally different universe, as others comment. With GTA 6 in the works and continued support for GTA Online and Red Dead Online, it seems really difficult that Rockstar can also pursue a Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Remastered.

The games that this supposed remastering included according to the filtration would: GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. It should be noted that if all this were true, the Remastered Trilogy could have completely new and modern graphics, certainly like that of GTA V, probably its Enhanced version. It would also have new character animations and much more. Those in charge within Rockstar could be the formerly known Ruffian Games, and now called Rockstar Dundee.