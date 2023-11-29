Considering its position as a giant in the streaming industry, it is understandable that the public is not aware of the involvement that Netflix has had in the video game industry. For some time now, this company has been in charge of offering its users a fairly interesting selection of games that are available on mobile devices. However, none have been as large as the collection they just announced today, since three titles Grand Theft Auto They will arrive to this service next month.

According to The Verge, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Editiona collection that includes remastered versions of GTA:III, Vice City and San Andreas, will be available to all those with a Netflix subscription on iOS and Android devices on December 14, 2023and starting next November 30 you will be able to pre-register to enjoy these games as soon as they are available in a few weeks.

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, don’t worry, because GTA: The Trilogy It will also be available for purchase separately in the App Store and Google Play stores. Store on December 14th. This is just the latest effort to maintain a foothold in the video game industry.

In addition to offering games for free to all its subscribers, Netflix has also been responsible for publishing about its most famous properties, such as Stranger Things. As if that were not enough, it is thanks to this service that some of the most acclaimed independent titles of recent years are available on mobile devices.

Titles like Kentucky Route Zero, Before Your Eyes, Oxenfree I and II, Immortality, Spiritfarerand Dead Cellsare now available on Netflix, and it is expected that next year they will be added Katana Zero, Death’s Doorand Hades. Along with this, some of these experiences are exclusive to the streaming service on mobile devices.

Unfortunately, Reports have indicated that the percentage of users who access games through Netflix is ​​very small. In this way, it is very likely that the company is doing everything possible to attract the public’s attention with titles like GTA: The Trilogyand other types of highly recommended experiences.

Remember, GTA: The Trilogy will arrive on Netflix, as well as iOS and Android devices, on December 14. On related topics, the arrival of Pokémon Horizons. Likewise, these are the Netflix releases for December 2023.

Editor’s Note:

Netflix, as strange as it may sound, offers a good video game service, even better than Apple Arcade, at least in terms of the options available so far. In this way, it will be interesting to see how games like GTA: The Trilogy run on mobile devices.

Via: The Verge