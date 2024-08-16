Meta confirmed that he had Gran Theft Auto San Andreas VR project canceled There has been much speculation about the state of the work, considering that three years have passed since the announcement without anything being shown, but now we know that nothing more will be done, because Meta wants to focus on other projects .

The end of VR?

After all, it has been showing for months now the will to abandon its VR wing, which is constantly losing pieces. Just recently it announced the closure of its most prestigious internal studio, Ready At Dawn, and now comes the end of San Andreas VR, despite the game having been in development for several years.

The confirmation came in a statement posted on YouTubewhich said: “GTA: San Andreas has been put on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects. We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.”

That’s it. A sad and concise message that puts an end to the VR erain the sense that the sector still exists, but seeing the most prestigious projects fall one after the other can only give the impression of definitive closure.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR was announced way back in 2021 for Meta Quest headsetsbut over the years no gameplay videos or images of the game have ever emerged. Probably the development did not go very far and the costs to fix things became too burdensome, given the state of the VR sector. So it was preferred to opt for the definitive closure.