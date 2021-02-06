Something that many fans are waiting for, could come true very soon, because Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remaster is in production according to some alleged leaks. Rockstar Games has confirmed that it will release a standalone version of GTA Online and a next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 this year. But they have also been pretty quiet about their upcoming projects, which has sparked a lot of rumors and leaks. The latest “leak” claims one of the new Rockstar Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remaster games.

This rumor comes from a huge leak from 4chan’s AMA that claimed to reveal the Grand Theft Auto 6 launch window, among other things. WADA was withdrawn, but the information was posted on Reddit. While the alleged leak primarily focused on Grand Theft Auto 6, it also touched on some of Rockstar’s other projects that are supposedly in the works, and one of them is Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remaster.

Rockstar gives away free content for their games

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remaster is in production

According to the publication of Reddit, someone had asked the leaker if Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remaster was in development. The informant would have replied: “The anniversary is coming, isn’t it?” It is not clear exactly what they meant by this. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas turns 17 in 2021, which is not an important anniversary. However, it will hit its 20th anniversary in 2024, so maybe that’s what the leaker is referring to.

A major Grand Theft Auto anniversary being celebrated this year is the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3. GTA 3 was originally released in October 2001, and there have been rumors that Rockstar is planning to release remasters of all three GTA games of the time. Some fans believe that Grand Theft Auto remasters will even be announced as early as Super Bowl LV on Sunday, although everyone should keep their expectations in check.