The review bombing in recent years it has become almost a standard in the mass communication of the videogame community, but this could be one of the first times in which a large publisher performs a sort of “coding” of the gesture and inserts it among the major dangers to avoid to maintain good visibility with the public.

It happened in the recent document released by Take Two Interactive, the publisher of Rockstar Games and 2K Gamesto investors: in the list of risks that could affect the success of the company, the publisher has also officially included “negative review campaigns”, placed for the first time in a document of this kind, at least by the house of Grand Theft Auto.

“Additionally, achieving and maintaining high ratings for our games on the third-party platforms on which we operate is important as it helps players find our games,” the document reads.