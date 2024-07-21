The review bombing in recent years it has become almost a standard in the mass communication of the videogame community, but this could be one of the first times in which a large publisher performs a sort of “coding” of the gesture and inserts it among the major dangers to avoid to maintain good visibility with the public.
It happened in the recent document released by Take Two Interactive, the publisher of Rockstar Games and 2K Gamesto investors: in the list of risks that could affect the success of the company, the publisher has also officially included “negative review campaigns”, placed for the first time in a document of this kind, at least by the house of Grand Theft Auto.
“Additionally, achieving and maintaining high ratings for our games on the third-party platforms on which we operate is important as it helps players find our games,” the document reads.
A big damage to the image
Take Two makes it above all a question of visibilitybut it is interesting to note how precisely the dimension of review bombing is captured within the communication system of the gaming community.
“Furthermore, we may be subject to negative review campaigns or defamation campaigns aimed at damage our assessments. Such a decline could result in a loss of players and revenue, additional advertising and marketing costs, and reputational damage,” the document reads.
It is quite significant to note that one of the largest and richest publishers around has decided to include review bombing among the dangers to avoid, and it shows how this sort of “weapon” has become particularly important and considered by the industry.
While it’s hard to imagine that the company that is about to launch GTA 6 on the market would suffer from such problems, it is not at all excluded from the issue. Not long ago, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remastered itself was subjected to a significant review bombing, and it evidently left its mark.
