If you are one of the many who play GTA Online via your PC, here is a word of warning. There have been reports of users having their accounts corrupted or blocked, as well as stats being removed and reversed in the game, due to the actions of opportunistic cheaters.

These security vulnerabilities have been picked up on by the prolific Rockstar Games-focused account Tez2 (via PCGamer).

The user states it is essential PC players only play GTA Online with a firewall rule in place (they recommend Speyedr’s Guardian) to protect their game. Or, better still, avoid playing all together until these issues are resolved by Rocksar.

Over on Reddit, the GTA Online community has a pinned post where players can find the necessary links to mass-report this issue to the developer.

“It is not safe to play the game on PC right now due to a very dangerous exploit that has just come to light. Neither invite only or possibly Story Mode are safe,” the pinned post states.

Meanwhile, many are advising players to avoid all Rockstar accounts such as those for RDR2, just to stay on the safe side.

Rockstar is reportedly now aware of the issue, and is in the process of monitoring accounts. Eurogamer has reached out for further comment.

Rockstar is aware and have been logging any affected account before the first mod menu started abusing the new exploits.#GTAOnline https://t.co/eDtVrOGXQn — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) January 21, 2023

If you are one of those who have been affected, complexion2 suggests a temporary fix of deleting the “Rockstar Games” folder from your PC Documents, and then reloading the game to refresh your profile data.

Additionally, you can contact Rockstar via the link in the tweet below.