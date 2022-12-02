At the end of 1997 it was launched on the market Grand Theft Auto for MS-DOS and Windows, a two-dimensional game with cutting of 16-bit whose main theme was inspired by car theft, to years later become a 3D open world experience that would revolutionize the entertainment industry.

Initially, the acclaimed license, owned by Rockstar Gameswas intended to be a racing game called Race ‘n’ Chase, but a glitch caused police cars to attack the main player. Such a conflict led the creative team to have to change the course of the original project.

From its origins, the aforementioned franchise began to generate complaints for its violent content, however, it continued to be a niche experience. went up 2001with the debut of Grand Theft Auto IIIwhen the saga was dynamited and its popularity spread like wildfire around the planet.

The videogames Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Y Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas became icons of digital entertainment and were one of the triggering factors for Playstation 2 It will position itself as the best-selling platform in history.

The multi-cited saga has displaced more than 385 million of units for various platforms, highlighting Grand Theft Auto V with almost 45% of said figure and a presence in three generations. GTA is also among the top five best-selling video game series, behind Super Mario, Pokémon, call of duty and Tetris.

Records have also accompanied the iconic Rockstar Games patent, earning awards such as: being one of the 50 most played video games at all times; largest cast of voices and soundtrack more extensive (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas); and Best Launch Product (Grand Theft Auto V).

The success of Grand Theft Auto has not been exempt from controversy and criticism, since some celebrities have filed lawsuits alleging apparent property rights or similarities with the characters, in addition to the fact that several lawyers have denounced the promotion of violence in society.

The formula of Rockstar Games It has been so influential in the entertainment industry that it has allowed the emergence of other productions that have also been well received by the public, including: The GodfatherJust Cause, MafiaSaints Row, Scarface: The World Is Yours and Sleeping Dogs, to name a few.

Thanks to the mode of gta onlinethe gamers Around the world they have been able to witness a multitude of events, allowing them a continuous replayability that does not seem to show signs of exhaustion. in the inkwell is Grand Theft Auto VIthat although some leaks showed concepts from its development phase, the finished product is expected to be even more famous than its predecessors.

