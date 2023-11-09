













Grand Theft Auto 6 would not be affected by the actors’ strike









The strike of Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA has intensified over time. The negotiations are in a back-and-forth that does not consolidate an agreement that allows us to clarify the new resumption dates of the different productions.

Hollywood screenwriters and writers are looking for deals that improve their long-term contracts. And it seems that, after their uprising, the video game actors union could also begin their own strike. The worrying thing is that Grand Theft Auto 6 still in production.

Union members have been voting since September, a 98.32% in favor of starting a strike. However, the CEO of Take-Two assures that the negotiations will have positive results, although, if not, Grand Theft Auto 6 I wouldn’t have any major problems. Since it is “fully protected” even in the event of a strike.

However, the CEO reaffirmed his desire not to go on strike and will do everything possible to avoid it. Below are his comments:

“Negotiations are expected to resume next week. We are optimistic, we highly value all of our talent, we value excellent working relationships, and we hope to reach an agreement that serves everyone well. That has always been my approach. “I have been involved in labor negotiations in every entertainment industry in my career and they have always worked well.”

However, he also noted:

“In the event that they don’t work well, we are completely protected.”

The regulation of the use of AI in the industry is currently being negotiated, in addition to the improvement of standard salaries.

What information do we have about Grand Theft Auto 6?

According to rumors, the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive in December 2023. The information that was leaked is that we will have a pair of protagonists: one female and one male.

The maps are so huge that they will have to be divided into several DLCs. The weapons will be more dynamic and the soundtrack will be renewed. However, official information is still awaited.

